Fanta Lemon is not being discontinued in Europe

5 May 2022

Fanta Lemon is being discontinued in Europe from 28 May 2022.

We’ve seen a number of posts on Facebook claim that the Fanta Lemon fizzy drink is being discontinued in Europe—either in EU countries or “all European countries”—from 28 May 2022.

This is not true. Coca Cola, which owns the Fanta brand, has clarified that the flavour will not be discontinued in Europe.

A company spokesperson told the Sun newspaper: “We continue to offer a wide range of Fanta flavours across Europe, and Fanta Lemon continues to be a key part of this portfolio.”

Confusion may have stemmed from a now-deleted tweet from the company in 2018. In response to a user asking whether the flavour had been discontinued, the brand’s official account replied: “Sadly, yes, Fanta Lemon was discontinued. But, you can check out our 12 flavours at Fanta.com to see what's available near you.”

But this appeared to be a mistake, with the account later clarifying that while it wasn’t available in the US, it hadn’t been discontinued elsewhere and apologising for the confusion.

Image courtesy of Angélica Echeverry