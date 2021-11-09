No evidence people are trying to kill with fentanyl-laced tape on cars

There is no evidence this is true. The post appears to be the latest in a long list of unevidenced claims about people interfering with cars with malicious intent, such as sex traffickers using zip ties on door handles to distract a female victim or codes scrawled on car windows by supposed child traffickers.
Full Fact could find no reported case online of anyone ever having been harmed, or killed, by touching fentanyl-laced tape applied to a car.
As Snopes has previously written, briefly touching fentanyl—for example, the length of time it would take to pull a strip of tape from a petrol cap—would not be lethal.
Dr Ryan Marino, medical director of Toxicology & Addiction at University Hospitals, Cleveland, told Reuters: “You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl or another opioid and you cannot overdose just by being around it.”
Fentanyl can be prescribed by doctors in the UK as a strong painkiller, in the form of a wearable patch or as a tablet, lozenge or nasal spray. It can also be administered through injection, though this is usually only in hospitals.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because it is not possible to overdose on fentanyl simply by briefly touching it, and there are no documented examples of anyone being killed by fentanyl-laced tape placed on a car.
We can’t sugar coat how difficult this year has been for good information.
News this year has fractured communities, and caused confusion and panic for many of us. No one can control what will happen next. But you can support a debate based on fair, accurate and transparent information.
As independent, impartial fact checkers, we rely on individuals like you to ensure the most dangerously false inaccuracies can be called out and challenged.
Could you chip in to support an accurate and fair debate today?