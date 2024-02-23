Fiona Bruce’s husband not paid £3.9 million per year to advertise for the government

23 February 2024

This is false. Mr Sharrocks was formerly CEO of a company group that later had advertising contracts from the government worth £3.9 million, but left before these contracts were awarded.

The husband of Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce is paid £3.9 million a year by the Conservative Party for advertising contracts.

A number of posts on Facebook claim that the husband of BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce is paid millions of pounds each year to advertise for the Conservative party.

One post says: “Do you think that Fiona Bruce (sat here with her husband who is paid £3.9m a year to advertise for the Conservatives) should resign from the BBC and Question Time?”

Other posts use different wording but repeat the claim that Ms Bruce’s husband is paid £3.9 million to advertise for the Conservatives and question her impartiality.

This claim is incorrect. Although Ms Bruce’s husband once worked with a company that has since delivered advertising and publicity materials for the government, he is understood to have left before the contract for this amount was awarded.

False or misleading claims online have the potential to harm individuals, groups and democratic processes and institutions. Online claims can spread fast and far, and are difficult to contain and correct.

Honesty in public debate matters You can help us take action – and get our regular free email Sign up

Former CEO

According to reports Ms Bruce’s husband, Nigel Sharrocks, served as CEO of Aegis Media Global Brands and as part of this role was Global CEO of Carat, an advertising agency within the group.

Mr Sharrocks had left these roles during 2013 when he stepped down from Aegis Media.

In 2016 it was reported that Carat had been paid £3.9 million by the government for “‘advertising and publicity,’ according to payments listed on its website”.

According to the government website, contracts to Carat were all awarded from 2014 onwards, after Mr Sharrocks had left.

Following the receipt of a number of complaints last year, the BBC published a statement on its website in June 2023, addressing the issue.

It said: “For the record, Fiona Bruce’s husband Nigel Sharrocks has never donated to the Conservative party. Mr Sharrocks is not CEO of Carat Global Management Ltd. The account to advertise Conservative government policy, which has been referred to, was won by a subsidiary of a company of which Mr Sharrocks was once CEO, but after he had left the company.”

Image courtesy of Towfiqu Barbhuiya