Viral claim about France’s tax-free health care workers bonus needs context

22nd Apr 2020

Claim

Care workers in France are being rewarded with a £1,500 tax-free lump sum.

Conclusion

Care workers in nursing homes will get a bonus, but it’s not yet clear how much. Healthcare staff fighting Covid-19 will get €1,500 (£1,300). Other hospital staff will get €500 (£440).

We’ve seen posts on Facebook claiming that care workers in France are getting a £1,500 tax-free lump sum. 

The French government has said it wants to give workers in nursing homes and some who provide care in people’s homes a bonus, but it’s not yet clear how much that will be. 

France is also offering its front line health workers a bonus of up to €1,500 (£1,300). This was announced by the French Prime Minister on 15 April. The French government says this will be for all staff who manage the Covid-19 crisis in the hospitals of the departments most affected, as well as to staff in less affected departments who have received Covid-19 patients. All the other hospital staff who don’t benefit from the maximum rate will receive €500 (£440). Staff working overtime in hospitals will also be paid more than usual.

Some other workers will get some kind of bonus too, including state civil servants.

