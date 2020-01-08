Pension strikes in France have been widely reported in the UK

The BBC and British media are not reporting on strikes in France.

A viral post on Facebook claims that the BBC and British media are ignoring strikes against pension changes in France.

This is not correct.

The BBC News website started reporting on this particular strike when it started on 5 December with a series of articles. Further articles followed on 6, 10, 11, 17, 22, 24 and 31 December and continued on 2 January.

This is to say nothing of its coverage on TV or radio.

Other British media outlets, including The Daily Mail, The Guardian and The Sun have all published articles on the strike action.

Of course, it’s a matter of opinion as to whether strikes in France are newsworthy enough to deserve more coverage, but it’s certainly not the case that the BBC and British media have ignored them completely.

