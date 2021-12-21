Funeral director’s viral claims about vaccinated people not based in fact

There is likely evidence of a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a certain type of blood clot together with low platelets. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had received 428 reports of cases following a vaccine as of 8 December 2021, although we don’t know that all of those happened as a result of the vaccine, they were just reported afterwards. Of those there were 74 deaths. Those under 40 are therefore now recommended to have an alternative vaccine.
It’s also worth remembering that funeral directors aren’t the same as coroners, who are doctors or lawyers who investigate why somebody has died. Funeral directors may have some information about how the person died, from forms from the registar after the death is registered, and from talking to the deceased person’s family, but they don’t need the death certificate to perform a funeral.
The man in the video goes on to claim that people are dying because the Covid-19 vaccine that they’ve had “maybe six, eight months ago…it’s been eating away at their immune system and now they’re struggling to fight off things like the common cold.”
And we can tell the difference between cases of the Omicron variant and the common cold by performing PCR or lateral flow tests. There have been 45,145 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the UK, as of 19 December.
