This post does not show photo of a giant eagle in Scotland

What was claimed
This is a photo of a giant eagle in Scotland.
Our verdict
This photo was not taken in Scotland, it was taken in the USA.
This is a photo of a giant eagle in Scotland.
This photo was not taken in Scotland, it was taken in the USA.
A Facebook post claims to show a giant eagle landing on grass in Scotland. The post has been shared thousands of times.
However, this photo was not taken in Scotland. A local US news article from the beginning of 2020 claims that the photos of the sizable eagle were taken in South Carolina, USA.
As many commenters point out, the bird appears to be a Bald eagle, which are native to North America, so very unlikely to make an appearance in Scotland.
You’ve probably seen a surge in misleading and unsubstantiated medical advice since the Covid-19 outbreak. If followed, it can put lives at serious risk. We need your help to protect us all from false and harmful information.
We’ve seen people claiming to be health professionals, family members, and even the government – offering dangerous tips like drinking warm water or gargling to prevent infection. Neither of these will work.
The longer claims like these go unchecked, the more they are repeated and believed. It can put people’s health at serious risk, when our services are already under pressure.
Today, you have the opportunity to help save lives. Good information about Covid-19 could be the difference between someone taking the right precautions to protect themselves and their families, or not. Could you help protect us all from false and harmful information today?
Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.