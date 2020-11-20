This post does not show photo of a giant eagle in Scotland

20 November 2020
What was claimed

This is a photo of a giant eagle in Scotland.

Our verdict

This photo was not taken in Scotland, it was taken in the USA.

A Facebook post claims to show a giant eagle landing on grass in Scotland. The post has been shared thousands of times.

However, this photo was not taken in Scotland. A local US news article from the beginning of 2020 claims that the photos of the sizable eagle were taken in South Carolina, USA.

As many commenters point out, the bird appears to be a Bald eagle, which are native to North America, so very unlikely to make an appearance in Scotland.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this photo was not taken in Scotland.

