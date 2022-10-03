Queen’s funeral was not cover-up for planning global recession

3 October 2022

While a global economic slowdown is projected over the next year there’s no evidence this has been deliberately co-ordinated by world leaders.

The Queen’s funeral was a cover-up for world leaders to plan a global recession in order to implement digital IDs and currency.

There’s no evidence to suggest the Queen didn’t die on 8 September. Her recently published death certificate confirms she did.

A video shared to Facebook claims that Queen Elizabeth II did not die on 8 September, and that her funeral was a cover-up planned to gather world leaders together in order to coordinate a global recession.

The caption of the Facebook post says: “the global recession is a PLANNED and COORDINATED attack to get us to submit to digital IDs and digital currency i.e. a Chinese style social credit system!”

There is absolutely no evidence to suggest that Queen Elizabeth II did not die on 8 September 2022. Her death certificate, published on 29 September, confirms that she died at 15:10 on 8 September, with the cause of death listed as “Old Age.”

There is also no evidence to suggest that global leaders gathered in London last week for any other reason than to attend the Queen’s funeral.

The video makes no mention of the fact that many were actually already going to be gathering together at the meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York in the days following the Queen’s funeral.

While some leaders did meet while in London, there is no evidence they were there in order to plan a “global recession” or that economic issues currently being seen in several countries around the world are part of a “coordinated attack” to implement “a Chinese style social credit system” or to “starve” people “into submission” as the video claims.

A social credit scheme or system works as a sort of identity scheme, similar in manner to a credit score, whereby the actions of citizens, businesses and government monitoring are marked against a personal record.

In 2014 China began planning its own social credit system to be implemented by 2020 (several reports state the system is still in the process of being developed and implemented). It has been reported that a good rating could see rewards like priority healthcare, but a bad rating could lead to sanctions such as restrictions on loans, travel and education.

We’ve previously written about conspiracy theories claiming there is a plan to implement a similar system in other countries as part of our work fact checking online misinformation.

Fact checks like these are made possible with your support Donate now

Global finances

It is true that many countries, particularly in Europe, but also in North America, are currently seeing increased rates of inflation and slowing economic growth.

In a forecast published on 26 September, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said that the global economy was expected to slow at a faster rate than forecast prior to the war in Ukraine, projecting a global growth of 3% this year, and 2.2% in 2023.

It said: “The global economy has lost momentum in the wake of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, which is dragging down growth and putting additional upward pressure on inflation worldwide.”

In the UK, inflation has recently reached highs not seen since at least the early 1990s, while the economy is hardly growing.

However, there’s no evidence that any of these economic issues are being caused deliberately by world leaders in an effort to implement universal basic income, digital IDs or digital currency even if some of these things may be being implemented now or be implemented in the future.

Image courtesy of DCMS