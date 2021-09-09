HGV securing point rules aren’t changing

9 September 2021

What was claimed From September the rules for securing loads on HGVs are changing and a certain way of securing loads will become illegal. Our verdict This is not true.

A post on Facebook shared over 1,000 times shows two pictures of securing points for HGVs, claiming that they will be “illegal” by September due to a “new VOSA rule”.

VOSA refers to the Vehicle and Operator Services Agency, which was replaced by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in 2014.

The DVSA told Full Fact that there was no truth to this post whatsoever.

There is lots of guidance on securing loads but legal securing points have not just changed in this way, as the post claims.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because the rules for securing points on HGVs are not changing.