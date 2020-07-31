  1. Home
Ian Huntley has not been found dead in his cell

31st Jul 2020

Claim

Ian Huntley has been found dead in his cell.

Conclusion

This is not true.

A post on Facebook, claiming that convicted murderer Ian Huntley has been found dead in his cell, has been shared over 7,000 times.

This is not true. There is no evidence Ian Huntley has died. 

He is currently serving a minimum of 40 years in prison for the murder of ten year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002.

The post on Facebook also includes a link to the “full story”, which actually takes you to an Ebay listing of a book called “Beyond Evil”, about Huntley’s crimes.

By Grace Rahman

