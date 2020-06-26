Facebook post about Italy, coronavirus and 5G is almost all false

There is an order to incinerate or immediately bury Covid-19 bodies without autopsy.

The Italian Medicines Agency doesn’t mention aspirin or apronax in its list drugs used to treat Covid-19 outside of clinical trials. And there’s no record of a day when 14,000 people were sent home from hospital in Italy.

In a day, Italy sent home more than 14,000 patients after treating them with Aspirin and Apronax.

Severe Covid-19 can cause blood clotting problems and issues like this have been seen in Covid-19 patients, but this is not the only thing that can be fatal in patients.

Trials into both of these drugs’ effectiveness in treating Covid-19 are ongoing, but haven’t concluded yet. Paracetamol can ease symptoms but isn’t a specific treatment.

People with Covid-19 should take aspirin 100mg and Apronax or paracetamol.

Covid-19 patients can get secondary infections from bacteria. Hypoxia and types of inflammation can be symptoms of Covid-19. There’s no proof Covid-19 is in any way related to 5G.

Covid-19 is not a virus, but a bacterium being amplified by 5G which causes inflammation and hypoxia.

Antibiotics do not directly treat Covid-19, which is caused by a virus. The anti-inflammatory ibuprofen is being trialled for use against Covid-19 and an anticoagulant has been used in some Covid-19 cases. Aspirin is not a specific cure.

The way to cure this is antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and anticoagulants.

This disease has been observed in Covid-19 patients but it’s not correct that patients have that and not Covid-19.

The WHO never said autopsies couldn’t take place.

Italy disobeyed world health law from the WHO saying not to carry out autopsies on Covid-19 patients.

Italy has concluded Covid-19 is not a virus, and people are actually dying of amplified global 5G electromagnetic radiation poisoning.

Incorrect. China performed autopsies on Covid-19 patients before Italy had its first Covid-19 death.

Italy has become the first country in the world to conduct a post-mortem on a Covid-19 patient.

We’ve been asked by a reader to check a series of claims about Italy, Covid-19 and 5G.

We’ve seen variations of the text being shared on social media and via blog posts. Almost all of the claims—that Covid-19 is caused by a bacteria, that it is related to 5G, that autopsies were banned, and Italy broke rules to perform them—are false.

“Italy has become the first Country in the world to conduct an "AUTOPSY" on a Covid-19 dead body, & after carrying out a comprehensive Scientific investigation they found out that Covid-19 as a VIRUS doesn't Exist, it's all just a Global Scam…”

Italy was not the first country to perform a post-mortem on a Covid-19 patient. Forensic scientists in Wuhan, China performed post-mortems as early as 16 February, which was before the first detected Covid-19 death in Italy, on 21 February.

Italian post-mortems did not discover that the virus causing Covid-19 doesn’t exist.

“People are actually dying as a result of "Amplified Global 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Poisoning"”

Covid-19 is caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2, not 5G. The symptoms of Covid-19 and radiation poisoning are completely different.

5G is the next generation of wireless network technology. 5G mobile data is transmitted over radio waves—a small part of the whole electromagnetic spectrum (which includes microwaves, visible light and X-rays). These radio waves are non-ionising, meaning they don’t damage the DNA inside cells.

Public Health England has said that there’s no “convincing evidence” that exposure below the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation guidelines can cause adverse health effects. These guidelines go up to 300GHz, whereas the maximum for 5G will only be in the tens of GHz.

“Italian doctors, disobeyed the world health law (W.H.O), Which is NOT to carry out AUTOPSIES”

It’s not true that the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that post mortems could not take place. The WHO released guidance on 24 March on safety measures for managing bodies and performing post-mortems on patients who had died of Covid-19.

It’s true that Italian doctors also performed post-mortems on Covid-19 patients.

“Italy defeats the so-called Covid-19, which is nothing other than "Disseminated intravascular coagulation"(Thrombosis) And the way to combat it, that is, its cure, is with “Antibiotics, Anti-inflammatories and Anticoagulants”(ASPIRIN)”

The idea that Covid-19 patients have been misdiagnosed, and actually have disseminated intravascular coagulation, is incorrect, as we have discussed before. Disseminated intravascular coagulation can be present in Covid-19 pneumonia patients, but it’s not the case that patients have that instead of Covid-19.

Antibiotics are not used to directly treat viruses, though can be given to Covid-19 patients who are suffering from secondary bacterial infections. The anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen is being tested to see whether it can help Covid-19 patients, and the anticoagulant heparin has been used in some cases to treat Covid-19 illness. Aspirin can be used for pain relief in adults if they have a cough or cold but is not a specific cure or treatment for Covid-19.

"Something else, according to Italian pathologists. The ventilators and the intensive care unit were never needed."

We could find no record of Italian doctors or pathologists saying this. There was widespread coverage and studies of how many Covid-19 patients needed intensive care treatment in the country. Although there has been some debate about how ventilators are used, Covid-19 can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome, which will often lead to needing a ventilator.

“IN ITALY THE SO-CALLED GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS REVEALED NOT AS A VIRUS.”

Covid-19 illness is caused by a virus. Scientists have been studying the disease and its cause for several months now, and have sequenced the genetic material of the virus.

“If they get to contract the Covid-19 which is NOT A VIRUS as they have made us believe,but a BACTARIUM Which actually has been Amplified by 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION that also produces INFLAMMATION and HYPOXIA”

It’s true that people with Covid-19 can get secondary infections caused by bacteria, but the bacteria themselves don’t cause Covid-19. There’s absolutely no evidence that 5G radiation has any effect on the immune system, or Covid-19 illness.

Hypoxia, which is a general term for low oxygen in the body, can be a symptom of Covid-19. It’s not clear what exactly the post means by inflammation—some serious effects of Covid-19 can be pneumonia, which is inflammation of the lung tissue, and some other fatal effects can be generally referred to as types of inflammation, for example sepsis.

“[People with Covid-19] Should do the following: They are going to take Aspirin 100mg and Apronax or Paracetamol”

Aspirin has not been proved to be an effective treatment for Covid-19, however, there is at least one study looking into this.

‘Apronax’ seems to be a brand name for the drug naproxen, which reduces swelling in people with conditions like gout. This isn’t yet recommended for treating Covid-19 either, but a trial on its efficacy is taking place in France.

Paracetamol is not a specific cure for Covid-19, but it can be used to ease mild symptoms of the disease.

“Covid-19 does is to clot the blood,causing the person to develop a thrombosis and the blood not to flow and not oxygenate the heart and lungs Which makes the person to die quickly due to not being able to breathe”

It’s true that severe Covid-19 illness can cause blood clotting problems. Pulmonary embolisms (when a blood vessel in the lungs gets blocked by a blood clot), strokes, and other issues caused by abnormal blood clotting have been seen in Covid-19 patients. This is not the only dangerous outcome of severe Covid-19 though.

“In Italy they screwed up the WHO protocol and did an AUTOPSY on a corpse that died from Covid-19,they cut the body and opened the arms and legs and the other sections of the body and realized that the veins were dilated and coagulated blood and all veins and arteries filled with thrombi, preventing the blood from flowing normally and bringing oxygen to all organs, mainly to the brain, heart and lungs and the patient ends up dying”

As above, Italy did not break any international law, or WHO protocol by performing autopsies.

The “thrombi” the post refers to is the plural of thrombus, which is a blood clot. We couldn’t find reporting from Italy making these claims, but it’s true that some autopsies have found evidence of various types of blood clotting. However, we don’t know if these blood clots were the cause of death for all these patients, as some seemingly suffered with other issues, such as pneumonia.

“the Italian Ministry of Health immediately changed the Covid-19 treatment protocols,and began to administer to their positive patients Aspirin 100mg and Apronax”

As we’ve discussed before, the Italian Medicines Agency doesn’t mention aspirin on its page about drugs being used outside of clinical trials to treat patients with Covid-19. It doesn’t mention ‘apronax’ or naproxen either.

“Ministry of Health released and sent home more than 14,000 patients in a single day.”

We can’t find any record of a single day when 14,000 people were sent home from hospital in Italy. At the time of writing just under 170,000 people in Italy have recovered from Covid-19.

“there is an order to INCINERATE OR IMMEDIATELY BURY THE BODIES WITHOUT AUTOPSY, AND LABELED THEM AS HIGHLY POLLUTING”

No such order exists.

“they want to forcefully vaccinate Everyone around the world with the Bill Gates Nano-Tech Vaccines to control & connect them to 5-G Satellites & Mast Networks in order to reduce the World Population,which is Funded by the Bill Gates Depopulation Foundation…”

In the UK, you cannot be forcibly vaccinated.

“WHO,CDC,NCDC,PTF in Over a Hundred Countries Globally are Funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Depopulation Foundation”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation does provide funding for the WHO, has funded projects run by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). PTF may stand for Presidential Task Force in Nigeria, which has received funding from the foundation.

“ITALIAN MINISTRY OF HEALTH-UPDATE, CONCLUDED THAT AFTER THEIR RESEARCH, REALIZED THAT THE SO-CALLED CORONA-VIRUS A.K.A "COVID-19" ONLY EXIST ON THE PAGES OF NEWS PAPERS & ON EXTREME MEDIA PROPAGANDA”

No one from the Italian Ministry of Health has concluded that Covid-19 is fake.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the vast majority of the claims are false.