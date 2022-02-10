Rain tornado off Jersey is CGI

10 February 2022
What was claimed

A tornado of rain is pictured over the sea.

Our verdict

The tornado was created with CGI and is not real.

A video on Facebook appears to show a column of rain dramatically descending from the sky over the sea and then rotating like a tornado. It has the caption: ‘Rain from a Distance’.

In fact the video is a CGI simulation. The original shows a still sea off the coast of Jersey in the Channel Islands.

The video’s creator has posted on TikTok showing how he made the clip.

