CNN did not say Kamala Harris lied 113 times during DNC speech

4 September 2024

CNN’s fact check of Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention showed she lied 113 times.

A claim that CNN’s fact check of US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) showed “she lied 113 times” has been circulating on social media.

One post on X, formerly Twitter, has been viewed over 590,000 times, and the claim has also spread to Facebook.

But the CNN article fact checking her speech only looked at five claims Ms Harris made.

The posts are usually phrased: “BREAKING: CNN just released their fact check of Kamala Harris' speech at the DNC Convention. It turns out Kamala Harris lied 113 times within her 37 minute speech.”

Ms Harris’s 37 minute DNC speech saw her accept the nomination for president. As we’ve mentioned, CNN’s analysis of the speech looked at five claims.

Fact checks conducted by other outlets focused on a similar number of claims—nowhere near the 113 suggested in posts on social media.

CNN published at least two other articles covering other claims made at the DNC.

We’ve fact checked a number of false claims relating to Ms Harris in the run up to the US presidential election in November, including a claim CNN published an article headlined: “Harris and Walz pledges free Costco membership for all SNAP recipients”, that California passed on assigning delegates to Ms Harris during the DNC roll call and an edited image shows Ms Harris standing with her running mate Tim Walz in front of a communist poster.