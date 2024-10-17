Another edited image of Kamala Harris with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs circulates online

17 October 2024

This picture has been edited. The original photograph shows Mr Combs with fashion designer Misa Hylton. It has been flipped horizontally and Ms Harris’s face has been edited onto Ms Hylton’s body.

An altered image appearing to show US Vice President Kamala Harris with rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is circulating on social media.

The image has been viewed more than 570,000 times on X and has also spread to Facebook, but it is not genuine and has been edited to include Ms Harris’s face.

Using Google Lens, Full Fact found the original photo was taken in 2019. According to Getty Images, it shows Mr Combs at his 50th birthday party with fashion designer Misa Hylton, the mother of his son Justin Combs.

The edited image has been flipped horizontally, and Ms Harris’s face has been superimposed onto Ms Hylton’s body.

Mr Combs, who has also used the stage names Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, will go on trial in the US in May 2025 for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty. In addition, he is being sued by multiple people who accuse him of sexual assault, rape and sexual exploitation. His team say he “has never sexually assaulted anyone”.

Last month a different edited image appearing to show Mr Combs with his arm around Ms Harris and another woman circulated online. The real version of the picture showed Ms Harris posing with the American television host and actor Montel Williams, as well as his daughter, Ashley Williams, at a charity event in California in May 2001.

It’s important to consider whether an image really shows what it claims before sharing it online. Our guide to spotting misleading images can help you do this.