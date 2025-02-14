Viral video of celebrities wearing t-shirts protesting against Kanye West is AI deepfake

This video isn’t real. It is a deepfake of these celebrities, created with Artificial Intelligence.

A video shows multiple Jewish celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Drake and Jerry Seinfeld, wearing white t-shirts bearing a logo of a hand with its middle finger raised, together with a Star of David symbol and the word ‘Kanye’.

A viral video of Jewish celebrities wearing identical t-shirts to protest against Kanye West and antisemitism is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) deepfake creation.

The footage, which has been circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, features Hollywood actors, celebrities and musicians including Scarlett Johansson, David Schwimmer, Mark Zuckerberg and Drake.

The participants appear individually, all wearing identical white t-shirts bearing a logo of a hand with its middle finger raised, together with a Star of David symbol and the word ‘Kanye’. Text at the end of the video says “Enough is Enough” and “Join the Fight Against Antisemitism”.

The video protest appeared after Mr West, who now goes by ‘Ye’, was criticised for attempting to sell t-shirts featuring a swastika.

The rapper was also criticised for posting comments praising Hitler on X (formerly Twitter) during the launch of his t-shirt range.

However, none of the celebrities featured in the video took part in any such campaign. Ms Johansson, whose likeness was used in the video, has released a statement saying that although she supports the message of not tolerating antisemitism, the clip of her is not genuine.

She said: “It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction.

“I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality.”

The Jerusalem Post interviewed one of the people who has claimed credit for making the video, Guy Bar, from AI tech hub Elevaitor and Israel-based creative agency Gitam BBDO, who confirmed it was an AI-creation.

The video is a deepfake, where video or audio is created using AI tools to at least semi-successfully mimic the face or voice of a public figure.

Comparing stills from the video with genuine recent pictures of the celebrities, there are discrepancies in their appearance visible, with several of them appearing significantly younger in the footage than they actually are.

This could be because deepfake videos are made using ‘machine learning’, where computer systems are fed with images or videos of a person to mimic their face, and facial expressions. With celebrities, these source images may span their whole career, not just recent appearances—meaning an AI version may not resemble their current appearance.

We’ve written a guide on how to spot deepfake videos and AI audio which can help alert you to clues that content may have been created with AI, and is not genuine.

And we have previously fact checked a number of other deepfakes which supposedly depict public figures such as Keir Starmer, Joe Biden and Taylor Swift.