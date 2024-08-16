Video of Keir Starmer being ‘kicked out’ of a pub is actually from April 2021

16 August 2024

The video is from April 2021 when Mr Starmer was Leader of the Opposition. The landlord ‘kicked him out’ because he was unhappy with Labour’s response to government lockdown measures.

A video shows the new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer being kicked out of a pub because of his stance on Israel.

A video of Sir Keir Starmer being thrown out of a pub has been shared on social media as if it were recent.

Posts featuring the video shared on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook, are captioned: “An absolute HERO kicks new British PM Keir Starmer out of his pub! This is EXACTLY how you deal with these ZIONISTS!”

But the video is actually from April 2021, when Mr Starmer was Leader of the Opposition. A BBC report said the landlord in the video “was unhappy with Labour’s response to government lockdown measures”. There is no mention of Zionists or Zionism.

Misleading pictures and videos are some of the most common types of misinformation we see online.

