Picture of Icelandic lake has been edited

What was claimed
A photo shows the Kerid volcanic crater lake in Iceland which appears to look like a giant eye.
Our verdict
The photo has been edited. The lake is real but has been changed to look more like an eye.
A photo on Facebook claims to show the Kerid volcanic crater lake in Iceland.
But the picture has been edited. The lake is real, but doesn’t actually look like a giant eye with colouring resembling a pupil and iris. Genuine photos show the lake is blue.
It is oval-shaped though, leading some to call it the “eye of the world”.
Picture courtesy of Alexander Grebenkov
