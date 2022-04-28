Picture of Icelandic lake has been edited

28 April 2022

The photo has been edited. The lake is real but has been changed to look more like an eye.

A photo shows the Kerid volcanic crater lake in Iceland which appears to look like a giant eye.

A photo on Facebook claims to show the Kerid volcanic crater lake in Iceland.

But the picture has been edited. The lake is real, but doesn’t actually look like a giant eye with colouring resembling a pupil and iris. Genuine photos show the lake is blue.

It is oval-shaped though, leading some to call it the “eye of the world”.

Picture courtesy of Alexander Grebenkov