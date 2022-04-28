Picture of Icelandic lake has been edited

28 April 2022
What was claimed

A photo shows the Kerid volcanic crater lake in Iceland which appears to look like a giant eye.

Our verdict

The photo has been edited. The lake is real but has been changed to look more like an eye.

A photo on Facebook claims to show the Kerid volcanic crater lake in Iceland.

But the picture has been edited. The lake is real, but doesn’t actually look like a giant eye with colouring resembling a pupil and iris. Genuine photos show the lake is blue.

It is oval-shaped though, leading some to call it the “eye of the world”.

Picture courtesy of Alexander Grebenkov

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because the photo has been edited.

