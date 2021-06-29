Ketchup, squash and fruit do not deliver positive Covid-19 results
29 June 2021
What was claimed
Ketchup, orange squash, tomatoes, strawberries and grapes all deliver positive Covid-19 lateral flow test results.
Our verdict
We know that foods high in acid can break lateral flow tests and cause it to appear “positive”. However, research has shown that they very rarely deliver a false positive result when used properly, on people.
A Facebook post suggests that a number of foods and drinks can deliver a “positive” Covid-19 result on a lateral flow test.
This is true, insofar as the acidity in some foods can break a test and cause a second line to appear, as if the test were positive. This doesn’t mean that the foods contain the Covid virus, however, or that the tests are unreliable when used correctly on people.
The photo shows what appear to be a citrus fruit, a tomato, a grape, a strawberry, a bottle of Kia Ora squash, a bottle of Tesco orange squash and a bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup, each one beside a completed lateral flow test.
A caption says “my cousin done this and all of them are positive apart from a grapefruit.”
because using lateral flow tests on acidic foods can break them, causing a second line to appear. Research shows lateral flow tests rarely return false positive results when used correctly.
