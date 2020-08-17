A Lee Rigby charity football Facebook page was taken down due to a hacking attempt

The page was removed from Facebook, but the company says this was due to a hacking attempt. It has since been reinstated.

A Facebook post claiming that a Lee Rigby charity football page was removed from Facebook due to “left-wing pressure” has been shared 21,000 times.

It is true that a page organising a “Lee Rigby Memorial Cup” was taken down in late June. However, Facebook told Full Fact that this was due to a hacking attempt, and the page and the Facebook event for the cup have both been restored. The restored Facebook page has also posted about this hacking attempt.

Full Fact has also reached out to the Lee Rigby Foundation about the page.

For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as partly false because the page was removed by Facebook after a hacking attempt, and later reinstated, and not because of "left-wing pressure".