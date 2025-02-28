Facebook post’s £3 ‘mystery box’ offer is not a genuine deal from Lego

A Facebook post claims Lego is giving away “mystery boxes” of the toy for £3 to those who complete a survey, but the toy manufacturer has confirmed this is not one of its genuine deals.

The post says: “My mum works for Lego and told me that most people don't know that by filling in a short form they can get a mystery Lego box as part of a sale of sets that have been in stock since 2020. They're giving them away for £3 so they don't have to pay for recycling.” It shares a number of photos showing boxes of Lego sets.

But a spokesperson for Lego told Full Fact it is not a genuine giveaway from the company. We could find no information about any such offer available on the official Lego website or its social media pages.

Another clue that the post isn’t genuine is that it links to a webpage—with the Lego logo in the top corner—that directs users to fill out the survey to supposedly win the “mystery box”, but the webpage does not have the toy maker's official URL address.

This is not the first time we’ve seen a post offering a Lego giveaway that is not genuine. The consumer organisation Which? told Full Fact last year that it was important to watch out for “tempting Lego giveaway posts on Facebook”, adding: “As is so often the case, if a deal looks too good to be true then it probably is and it's best to steer clear.

“Tell-tale warning signs to look out for are Facebook pages which have few followers, but many comments on the post, and dodgy URLs where you are taken to a website that uses Lego branding yet doesn't contain Lego's genuine URL.”