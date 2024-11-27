List of organisations supposedly leaving X is mostly wrong

27 November 2024

This is mostly incorrect. All but three are still active on X and have posted within the last week. The others have not been active since November 2023. There’s no evidence the organisations that are active on X have plans to stop posting.

A list of organisations is being shared on social media with the claim they’ve stopped posting on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

Multiple posts say: “Disney has stopped posting on X. Marvel has stopped posting on X. IBM has stopped posting on X. Comcast has stopped posting on X. Warner Bros. has stopped posting on X. Lionsgate has stopped posting on X. Paramount has stopped posting on X. Sony Pictures has stopped posting on X. CBS has stopped posting on X. The Colbert Show has stopped posting on X. Anyone else thankful to see less propaganda on X?”

But almost all of these organisations have posted on X recently and Full Fact could not find any recent statements announcing plans to stop using the platform.

At the time of writing, the main X accounts for Disney, Marvel (which is owned by Disney), Comcast, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Paramount and Sony Pictures all posted within the last week.

But the latest posts from the X accounts for IBM, CBS and the network’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (as well as Mr Colbert himself) are all from November 2023. CBS News has been posting regularly on X however.

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election earlier this month, the Guardian and several celebrities announced that they would no longer be posting on X. The president-elect has named the owner of X, Elon Musk, as a co-leader of a new government department for efficiency.

Mr Musk’s political action committee (PAC)—an organisation that raises and distributes campaign funds to US candidates seeking office—America PAC, reportedly spent around $200 million (around £160 million) to help elect Mr Trump, with the vast majority of funds coming from Mr Musk himself.

Full Fact has written about other false claims relating to X, including posts claiming the UK government’s account was suspended and that Mr Musk recently bought the media company CNN for $3 billion.