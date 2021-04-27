There were nowhere near one million people at the anti-lockdown march

27 April 2021

What was claimed A million people attended the anti-lockdown march in London on 24 April 2021. Our verdict This is implausible based on video footage of the march.

Following the anti-lockdown protest in London on Saturday 24 April, claims that up to one million people attended have been shared widely.

Crowd sizes are difficult to estimate accurately. Nevertheless one million is an implausible estimate.

One video shows the entire procession pass along Victoria Embankment and under Waterloo Bridge in around 50 minutes.

For one million people to have been part of this procession, around 330 people would need to pass through every second. The video shows that, even at its densest, the procession was not moving nearly this many people through.

Just to give you an idea of how implausible this estimate is, it would be generous to say the march had an average density of about one person per square metre.

At that density, a million people would cover around 56 kilometers (35 miles) of road the width of Victoria Embankment, equivalent to the distance from Waterloo Bridge to the outskirts of Luton.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because there were not a million people at the march.