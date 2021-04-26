Photo of 2018 anti-Brexit march mislabelled as showing 2021 anti-lockdown march

26 April 2021

What was claimed A photo of Hyde Park Corner shows protestors at an anti-lockdown march on 24 April 2021. Our verdict False. It shows protestors at an anti-Brexit march in October 2018.

An aerial image of a mass of people near Hyde Park Corner in London has been shared widely on social media, with people claiming it shows the anti-lockdown protest on 24 April 2021.

This is false. While other images being shared of crowds are from protests at the weekend, this particular one is not. The image is actually from ITV’s coverage of the anti-Brexit People’s Vote march which took place in October 2018.

