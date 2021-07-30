Macron didn’t say he would no longer sacrifice his life for people who refuse Covid-19 vaccines
30 July 2021
What was claimed
French president Emmanuel Macron gave a speech saying he will no longer sacrifice “my life, my time, my freedom and the adolescence of my daughters” for people who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine.
Our verdict
Mr Macron did not say this. These comments were made by Italian journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli on social media, and have been wrongly attributed to Mr Macron.
It has been widelyclaimedon socialmedia that French President Emmanuel Macron gave a speech in which he said he will no longer sacrifice “my life, my time, my freedom and the adolescence of my daughters” for people who refuse the Covid-10 vaccine, adding: “This time you stay at home, not us.” However, Mr Macron did not say this.
These words were actually written by Italian journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli, in response to Mr Macon’s announcement on 12 July that people in France will have to show a Covid health pass to enter venues like restaurants, shopping centres and hospitals. She has confirmed that the quote being attributed to Mr Macron was written by her.
Although the comments shared suggest Mr Macron spoke about sacrificing the “adolescence of my daughters”, Ms Lucarelli’s post actually referenced her son. Mr Macron does not have any children, although his wife has three children from a previous marriage.
Reuters reported that, in a now-deleted tweet, Ms Lucarelli said (in Italian): “In England, on social media, there is a false speech by Macron which was actually a post of mine on Facebook and Instagram. (it is explained in the thread). I will propose myself as a ghost [writer].”
Although Mr Macron did not make these comments, he has previously accused people who do not accept the Covid-19 vaccine of “irresponsibility and egoism”.
