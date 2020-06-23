Marcus Rashford did not tweet this at Katie Hopkins

Several Facebook posts have claimed to show a tweet from Marcus Rashford, the footballer who asked the government to reverse plans to end the school meal voucher scheme during the holidays, to commentator Katie Hopkins.

The tweet is not from his official, verified Twitter account. His real Twitter handle is “@MarcusRashford”, whereas the one that tweeted at her is “@MarcusRashforrd”. As well as an extra ‘r’, it doesn’t have the blue verification tick after his name, just an emoji.

However, the fake account has used the same display name and profile picture as his real Twitter account, which seems to have led to confusion.

Katie Hopkins’ Twitter account has since been suspended by Twitter, but it doesn’t seem that the real Marcus Rashford had ever tweeted at her.

