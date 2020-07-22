Mark Francois did not deny that there is a gender pay gap

This is not true. Mr Francois did not say this. It seems the quote was fabricated.

A post on Facebook shows a picture of the Conservative MP, Mark Francois, accompanied by a quote that it attributes to him.

The quote says, “There is no gender pay gap. The simple fact is that female workers are only about 70% as productive as male workers and that is why they are paid less.”

This appears to be a fabrication. We can find no evidence that Mr Francois has ever said this.

The Facebook account that posted the quote lists itself as “Satire/parody”, but it describes its purpose as “to tell you about the fibs quitters and politicians tell about the EU and other issues and to expose their embarresing [sic] moments”. It also appears that many of the people commenting below the quote believed it to be accurate.

When we contacted his office, a spokesperson for Mr Francois told us, “This is a complete sham. As Mark is a strong meritocrat, he has never used those words, nor would he. This post is clearly fake news.”

We cannot find this quotation in Hansard, which keeps a record of everything said in Parliament. Indeed, having searched online, we cannot find it attributed to anyone.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Mr Francois did not say this.