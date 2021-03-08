False picture of Gogglebox's Mary goes viral again

What was claimed
An image shows Gogglebox’s Mary Killen in an earlier life as a model.
Our verdict
False. This is a picture of glamour model Susan Shaw, not Mary Killen.
A Facebook post shared thousands of times claims to show a picture of Gogglebox star and writer Mary Killen modelling at a younger age.
Despite some resemblance, the picture is not actually of Ms Killen.
The image began to go viral last January. At the time, a spokesperson for Gogglebox was reported as saying: ‘We have checked with Mary and although hugely flattered, it is not her. It is a model called Susan Shaw.’
Ms Shaw was a glamour model who died earlier this year. The photograph of her that has been mistaken for Ms Killen was taken in 1975.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the image doesn’t show Mary Killen at a younger age.
