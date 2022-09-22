Photo of Meghan Markle in outfit similar to Princess Diana’s was not taken at Queen’s funeral

22 September 2022

The picture of Meghan Markle in the outfit is from a 2019 Remembrance Sunday event, not the Queen’s funeral.

Meghan Markle wore an outfit similar to one worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, to the Queen’s funeral.

Some posts on Facebook have claimed that a picture shows Meghan Markle either at the Queen’s funeral or an event in the days following the Queen’s death, in which the Duchess of Sussex is wearing an outfit reminiscent of one Diana, Princess of Wales once wore.

The picture of the Duchess in these posts was actually taken in 2019, during the Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph.

One giveaway that this wasn’t taken during the Queen’s funeral or in the days following the Queen’s death is that the Duchess of Sussex is wearing a poppy, which are normally only worn in the days leading up to Remembrance Day on 11 November. No major royal appeared to be wearing a poppy at the Queen’s funeral, which took place on 19 September.

The Duchess actually wore a cape dress from Stella McCartney, a wide-brimmed black hat and earrings given to her by the Queen to the funeral, according to Vogue.

The photo of Princess Diana was taken at the 1991 Remembrance Day memorial service.

Image courtesy of Mark Jones