No evidence Duchess of Sussex has had another child

There’s no evidence Meghan has had another child. An image is almost certainly AI-generated.

A photo of Meghan the Duchess of Sussex seemingly holding a baby is being widely shared on social media alongside claims she has given birth to her third child. But there’s no evidence she’s had another baby, and the image was almost certainly generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Multiple posts share a collage showing an image of the Duchess of Sussex holding a baby and a separate photo of Prince Harry smiling, with the caption: “‘The Royal Family Has A New Heir!’ – Harry Announces After Revealing Meghan Gave Birth To Their Third Child a Month Ago: ‘We Apologize for Keeping This Joyful News Hidden.’” Many of the posts were shared in early March.

However, Full Fact could find no credible reports of the duchess having a third child, and no evidence that she gave birth in February. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The accounts sharing the posts also link to an article published on 1 March 2025 that claims the couple had their third child before Christmas, and that it “sparked celebrations throughout the UK”. But neither the Sussexes nor the Royal Family made such an announcement, and no “public celebrations” for this occurred.

While the photo of Prince Harry used in the Facebook posts is genuine, the image of Meghan was almost certainly created with AI. It has an overly glossy appearance and the baby’s hands appear to be misshappen, which are typical signs of AI.

We’ve contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment, and will update this article if we receive a response.

While the claim may seem obviously false to some people, it may not be as clear to other social media users. You can read more about our decision to fact check things some may find obvious here.

We’ve written about other examples of what are almost certainly AI images of royal family members. It’s important to consider whether what you’re seeing is real before sharing it on social media, and our guide to verifying AI-generated images online offers some tips for doing this.