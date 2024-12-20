No evidence Michelle Obama asked Congress for vote recount

There is no evidence that the former First Lady ever said this.

Michelle Obama has urged Congress to recount election votes saying that the 2024 presidential election result was influenced by ‘Russian disinformation’.

A post claiming that Michelle Obama asked the US Congress to recount 2024 presidential election votes, citing the influence of ‘Russian disinformation’, is unevidenced.

The post, which has been liked hundreds of times on Threads, says: “BREAKING NEWS Michelle Obama urges Congress to RECOUNT election votes stating that the 2024 election result was influenced by 'Russian disinformation'.”

However, we can find no evidence that the former First Lady ever said this.

There are no news or media reports of Mrs Obama having made these comments, and the only matching result returned by searches related to the claim is the original post on Threads.

Similar unevidenced claims with identical wording have also been made about Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga by the same account.

Additionally, the account behind the claim has also shared a number of other obviously false claims about prominent people and politicians, such as Tommy Robinson escaping prison and converting to Islam and that Jake Paul has challenged David Attenborough to a boxing match.

It’s important to consider whether what you are seeing online is accurate and credible before sharing.

We have previously fact checked a number of fake quotes from public figures shared on social media, including incorrect claims that Gregg Wallace promised to ‘uncover the truth’ about cow food additive Bovaer, and Sadiq Khan said farmers protesting inheritance tax changes was ‘another example of racism’.