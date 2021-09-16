Quote about love does not appear to come from Frida Kahlo

What was claimed A popular online quote about love, which ends with “because if I have to ask you, I don’t want it anymore”, was said by Frida Kahlo. Our verdict Full Fact could not find any evidence that Frida Kahlo said this.

A Facebook post shared over 18,000 times shows a photo of Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist and activist, and includes a caption which says:

“Frida Kahlo told her husband, “I’m not asking you to kiss me, nor apologize to me when I think you’re wrong. I won’t even ask you to hug me when I need it most. I don’t ask you to tell me how beautiful I am, even if it’s a lie, nor write me anything beautiful. I won’t even ask you to call me to tell me how your day went, nor tell me you miss me. I won’t ask you to thank me for everything I do for you, nor to care about me when my soul is down, and of course, I won’t ask you to support me in my decisions. I won’t even ask you to listen to me when I have a thousand stories to tell you. I won’t ask you to do anything, not even be by my side forever. Because if I have to ask you, I don’t want it anymore.” #depth #warriorwoman”

Full Fact could find no evidence that this quote originates from Ms Kahlo. It is not included in online collections of her quotes, or in online collections of her love letters to her husband Diego Rivera.

The quote has also been fact checked by Reuters and the website Truth or Fiction, which both concluded it had been misattributed to Ms Kahlo.

We have contacted the Frida Kahlo Foundation for comment.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because there is no evidence that Frida Kahlo said this.