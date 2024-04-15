Video does not show Iranian missile launch

15 April 2024

False. This clip has been circulating online since at least February 2020, and appears to actually show a rocket attack in Syria.

A video being shared on social media, including a number of times on Facebook, claims to show “Iran’s missiles launching on full speed against Israel.”

That’s not what the video shows. The clip has been circulating online since at least February 2020, and appears to actually show a rocket attack in Syria.

Full Fact wrote about the same video last year when it was shared online following the attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October.

As we explained then, the earliest versions of the video we found were posted on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) on 3 February 2020.

It was also shared online by Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah on the same date, with the caption “Turkish forces retaliate against the Assad regime attack in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, footage by local forces shows.”

We often see videos and images shared online in the wake of major global events that don’t show the things they claim to. We’ve fact checked several such posts related to Israel in recent months. For tips on how to verify content before you share it, read our guide.