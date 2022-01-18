NASA hasn’t ‘just’ hired 24 theologians to study future discovery of aliens
18 January 2022
What was claimed
NASA just hired 24 theologians to assess how the world would react if we discovered alien life.
Our verdict
NASA did fund a programme undertaken by 24 theologians to study how major religions would react to the discovery of alien life, but did not directly hire the academics. The NASA funding for the programme ended in 2017.
A number of posts on socialmediaclaim that NASA has “just hired” 24 theologians in order to study how humans would react if scientists discovered alien life, with the suggestion that it had done so to prepare for imminent contact with aliens.
The programme, The Times reports, did look at how major world religions would react to the news of the discovery of alien life. However, this work took place between 2016 and 2017, and the 24 academics were not directly hired by NASA.
A NASA spokesperson told Check Your Fact: “The NASA-funded portion of this research concluded in 2017, and the researchers involved in this study were selected exclusively by CTI.
“NASA was not involved in the selection of researchers for this study, and individuals who receive grant funding from NASA are not employees, advisors, or spokespersons for the agency. Thus, the researchers and scholars involved with this study were not hired by NASA, but instead received funding through CTI to conduct this work.”
because it is true that 24 theologians did study this topic, but they were not hired by NASA and the described programme ended in 2017.