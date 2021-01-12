You don’t need your NHS number to get a Covid-19 vaccine

What was claimed
Make sure you and your family all dig out your NHS number and have a copy of it immediately to hand for the Covid jab. NHS staff on the front line say this is the biggest bottleneck when it comes to administering the vaccine to as many people as quickly as possible.
Our verdict
You do not need to have your NHS number with you in order to receive the vaccine. A name and date of birth is all that is required, although some trusts have asked patients to bring their NHS numbers if possible.