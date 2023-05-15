Social media posts falsely claim Nicola Bulley’s husband has been arrested and charged with murder

15 May 2023

Paul Ansell, the husband of Nicola Bulley who was found dead in Lancashire in February, has been arrested and charged with murder.

False claims that Paul Ansell, the husband of the late Nicola Bulley, has been arrested or charged with murder have been shared thousands of times on Facebook this month.

Lancashire Police told Full Fact that the information in these posts is “completely false”.

The two posts, both shared to the same so-called “crime news” page on social media, wrongly claim that Mr Ansell was arrested after being spotted on CCTV close to the site where Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on 19 February 2023.

The mother-of-two had been reported missing several weeks earlier on 27 January. Ms Bulley’s disappearance gained significant attention both in traditional media outlets and on social media, with her family previously criticising those who implied Mr Ansell had been involved in her death.

In a statement released through Lancashire Police in February, the family said: “It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to [Ms Bulley’s children] that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing; misquoted and vilified friends and family. This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable, this cannot happen to another family.”

However, this misinformation has continued to spread. The Facebook posts referred to in this fact check were both posted on 13 May.

False or misleading claims online have the potential to harm individuals, groups and institutions. Online claims can spread fast and far, and are difficult to contain and correct.

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of Ms Bulley’s death, and no one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance. An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death was formally opened on 22 February, and is due to be heard at County Hall, Preston, on 26 June.