A photo of a tiny bird actually shows a tiny sculpture

What was claimed
This photograph shows the smallest bird in the world.
Our verdict
Incorrect. This is a photograph of a miniature artwork, not a real bird. It is a sculpture of a robin.
A photograph of a tiny bird is being shared on Facebook with the caption: “The Humming bird [sic]... Smallest in the world.”
In fact, this photograph does not show a real bird. It is a sculpture by the artist Ina Malinik, who specialises in miniature animals. It is also not a sculpture of a hummingbird. The artist describes it as a “little robin”.
It has previously been shared as an April Fool’s joke by another Facebook account.
The smallest bird in the world is indeed a type of hummingbird, the bee hummingbird, which is native to Cuba. It is about 5.7cm long, making it larger than the bird in this picture.
