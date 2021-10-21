A photo of a tiny bird actually shows a tiny sculpture

21 October 2021

What was claimed This photograph shows the smallest bird in the world. Our verdict Incorrect. This is a photograph of a miniature artwork, not a real bird. It is a sculpture of a robin.

A photograph of a tiny bird is being shared on Facebook with the caption: “The Humming bird [sic]... Smallest in the world.”

In fact, this photograph does not show a real bird. It is a sculpture by the artist Ina Malinik, who specialises in miniature animals. It is also not a sculpture of a hummingbird. The artist describes it as a “little robin”.

It has previously been shared as an April Fool’s joke by another Facebook account.

The smallest bird in the world is indeed a type of hummingbird, the bee hummingbird, which is native to Cuba. It is about 5.7cm long, making it larger than the bird in this picture.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a real bird.