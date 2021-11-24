Hand gel safety alerts only apply to certain brands
24 November 2021
What was claimed
The FDA says that hand gel causes cancer.
Our verdict
The FDA has said that some particular types or brands of hand gel contain harmful ingredients, some of which are linked to cancers. However, this does not mean that all hand gels are harmful. The FDA and NHS advise that if soap and water aren’t available, hand gel should be used.
A Facebook post claims that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), says that hand gel “causes cancer”. The post uses what appears to be a code for the FDA, by writing F/D/apple symbol. The post also says that this has followed “daily obsessive use for nearly two years by the masses”.
Although it is true that the FDA has discovered safety concerns with some hand sanitisers, it does not mean that all hand gels are unsafe.
It describes identifying some hand sanitisers that were contaminated with potentially toxic types of alcohol or other contaminants, that do not contain enough active ingredient, that have false or misleading labels, unsafe packaging, or were manufactured in certain facilities.
An FDA alert from 4 October, for example, says that a particular brand of hand gel contains “unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants”. It warns that benzene may cause “certain types of cancer in humans” and that animal studies show acetaldehyde “may cause cancer and may cause serious illness or death”. It says that while the exact risk of using hand gel containing these products is unknown, the FDA advises consumers to avoid them. An update also notes that the brand of hand sanitiser has now been recalled.
We have previously written about the importance of using hand gel according to the instructions.
