Not every Nando’s UK restaurant is halal

Not quite. Nando’s serves only halal chicken in 76 of its 434 UK branches. The ad shared in the post was from Nando’s in Singapore.

A post suggests that all Nando’s chicken in the UK is now halal.

A screenshot of a tweet shared more than one thousand times on Facebook suggests that restaurant chain Nando’s now serves halal chicken in all its restaurants. The accompanying post also suggests that this is the case in the UK.

This isn’t correct.

The image shows a real advert from Nando’s which says “We’re officially halal now for real!” but the ad was released in Singapore, not the UK.

Nando’s clarified in September 2019 that it had 434 UK branches, of which 76 were serving halal chicken only. This is still the case according to the company’s UK website.

It adds: “A small proportion of chicken sold in our other restaurants may also be Halal. This may happen on rare occasions if there are, for example, issues with supply.”

The Facebook post also claims that halal slaughter means an animal’s throat is slit “without any kind of stunning or sensory restrictions.”

Nando’s says its chickens are stunned before being slaughtered and this is the case for most halal meat produced in the UK.

However, some animal rights campaigners have argued that stunning in accordance with Islamic law is not as effective at preventing animal suffering as other forms of stunning.

This article is part of our work factchecking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim partly false because while some Nando's restaurants in the UK serve only halal chicken, this is not the case in most of its UK restaurants. The ad shown in the screenshot is real but comes from Singapore rather than the UK as is suggested by the accompanying Facebook post.