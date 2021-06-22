Ronaldo didn’t visit a mosque in Birmingham

22 June 2021

What was claimed This video shows Cristiano Ronaldo visiting a mosque and reading the Qur’an. Our verdict No it doesn’t. This is a Ronaldo lookalike.

A short TikTok video of a man reading in a mosque has been widely shared, and viewed more than a million times on Facebook. A post with the video says: “Ronaldo visit masjid to reading Quran mash allah”.

This is not a video of the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, as some people seemed to believe.

It is stamped with details of a TikTok account belonging to a professional Ronaldo lookalike called Biwar Abdullah.

The name of the mosque, visible in the background, is the “Al-Judi Centre” in Birmingham.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not Cristiano Ronaldo.