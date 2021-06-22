Ronaldo didn’t visit a mosque in Birmingham

What was claimed
This video shows Cristiano Ronaldo visiting a mosque and reading the Qur’an.
Our verdict
No it doesn’t. This is a Ronaldo lookalike.
A short TikTok video of a man reading in a mosque has been widely shared, and viewed more than a million times on Facebook. A post with the video says: “Ronaldo visit masjid to reading Quran mash allah”.
This is not a video of the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, as some people seemed to believe.
It is stamped with details of a TikTok account belonging to a professional Ronaldo lookalike called Biwar Abdullah.
The name of the mosque, visible in the background, is the “Al-Judi Centre” in Birmingham.
