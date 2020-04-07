Claims about Swansea nurses dying in intensive care were false

2 nurses who were in ITU in Swansea have died today. 3 more still ventilated. All from the same unit.

Posts have been spreading on social media claiming that two nurses from the same unit had died in an Intensive Treatment Unit in Swansea, and that three more were being ventilated.

This is not the case. The Swansea Bay NHS social media accounts confirmed that the claims were not correct and that “No nurses have died in our ITU.”

On Facebook, it added: “Can we ask people please check their facts before posting or sharing inaccurate information.”

The original tweet containing this claim has been deleted, as has the account that posted it. Posts from others repeating the false claim remain online.

