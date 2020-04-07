  1. Home
  2. Online

Claims about Swansea nurses dying in intensive care were false

7th Apr 2020

Claim

2 nurses who were in ITU in Swansea have died today. 3 more still ventilated. All from the same unit.

Conclusion

This is not true.

Posts have been spreading on social media claiming that two nurses from the same unit had died in an Intensive Treatment Unit in Swansea, and that three more were being ventilated. 

This is not the case. The Swansea Bay NHS social media accounts confirmed that the claims were not correct and that “No nurses have died in our ITU.” 

On Facebook, it added: “Can we ask people please check their facts before posting or sharing inaccurate information.”

The original tweet containing this claim has been deleted, as has the account that posted it. Posts from others repeating the false claim remain online.

By Grace Rahman
We aim for our fact checks to be as accurate and up-to-date as possible. If you think we've made an error or missed some relevant information, please email team@fullfact.org.

Was this page useful to you? Yes No

Related posts