Pfizer CEO didn’t say he doesn’t need to be vaccinated because he’s healthy
25 August 2021
What was claimed
The CEO of Pfizer said he doesn’t need to get vaccinated for Covid-19 because he’s healthy.
Our verdict
False. This is a misquote from an interview in December where the head of Pfizer said he didn’t want to get the vaccine ahead of more vulnerable recipients. At the time, rollout had just begun. He has since had both doses of the vaccine.
A Facebook post says the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, doesn’t think he needs to be vaccinated because “he’s healthy”.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because it’s a misquote from an interview in December when vaccine rollout had just begun.
