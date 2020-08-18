This is not a photo of people seeking asylum in England

This photo was not taken in England, it was taken in Germany.

A post shared hundreds of times of Facebook claims to show a recent group of migrants who have arrived in England. The post also complains that the people in the photo don’t appear to be practising social distancing or wearing masks.

However, the photo was not taken in England and is from several years ago, before the coronavirus outbreak.

The photo comes from a story in January 2016, when the mayor of Landshut in Bavaria, Germany put a number of migrants on a bus to Berlin in protest at Angela Merkel’s asylum policy. At the time, Landshut had seen a significant number of refugees arriving.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a photo of people seeking asylum in England and it was taken in 2016 before the coronavirus pandemic.