Photo of ancient human brain shared with claims it shows a ‘drinker’s brain’

31 October 2024

False. This actually shows a 2,600-year-old human brain that was excavated in 2008.

A photo shows the brain of someone who drinks alcohol.

An image circulating online claims to show a “drinkers brain [sic]”, but it actually shows human remains that are around 2,600 years old.

The image shows a seemingly healthy human brain, with text saying “non-drinkers brain [sic]”, alongside a photo of a brown, decayed brain labelled “drinkers brain [sic]”.

One post sharing the image on X (formerly Twitter), with more than 1,700 shares, says: “How to fix your dopamine-fried brain permanently. It all starts with these 7 simple lifestyle switches: 1) Stop Drinking Alcohol.” Full Fact has contacted this account for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

But the photo supposedly depicting a drinker’s brain is actually a 2,600-year-old brain that was found in an iron-age skull during excavations around Heslington, York, in 2008.

It is reportedly the world’s oldest surviving ‘grey matter’ and has been used to advance research into diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s.

The image allegedly showing a non-drinker’s brain has also been shared elsewhere online, and its overly smooth, cartoonish appearance suggests it could have been generated using artificial intelligence.

Long-term alcohol misuse can damage the brain and other organs, as outlined on the NHS website.

Misleading images are a common form of misinformation we see online. It’s important to consider whether something shows what it claims to before sharing—our guide may offer some useful tips for this.

