Photo of Mike Tyson in ‘Plan-Demic’ t-shirt has been edited

29 April 2021

What was claimed A photo of Mike Tyson shows him wearing a ‘Plan-Demic’ t-shirt. Our verdict The photo has been altered to add a Plan-Demic logo.

A Facebook post shows boxer Mike Tyson, wearing a t-shirt with the logo “Plan-Demic. My Body – My Choice.” This includes a crossed-out drawing of a syringe.

Plan-Demic is the name of a conspiracy theory, perpetuated by an online documentary, which falsely claims Covid-19 is the work of Bill Gates, the World Health Organisation and the pharmaceutical industry. It also claims vaccines weaken the immune system and make people more vulnerable to Covid-19.

A caption above the photo says “Mike Tyson knows what’s up!”

However, he wasn’t wearing that t-shirt in the photo.

The original photo appears to be taken from a promotional video on Instagram for the brand Smart Cups. In the video, Mr Tyson is wearing a t-shirt with the Smart Cups logo printed on it, not the Plandemic logo.

An exact screen grab from the video, which appears to be the image used in the Facebook post, can be found on this Luxembourg news site in an article about the Instagram video.

