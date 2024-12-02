Image of plane crashing into bridge is digital art not real disaster

2 December 2024

This isn’t a real plane crash. It is actually a piece of digital art.

An image of an aeroplane which has flown into the side of a road bridge shows a “horrific plane crash”.

A dramatic image of an aeroplane crashing into a bridge is being shared online with misleading claims that it shows a real disaster.

It appears to show a passenger plane which has flown into the side of a large bridge on which cars are travelling, and the beginning of a fire or explosion involving cars where a wing has hit the road.

But the picture, which is circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and also on Facebook, with captions claiming it is a “real life scenario”, which is part of a thread of “horrific plane crashes caught on camera”, does not depict a real event.

It is actually a piece of digital art by a Canadian graphic designer Steve McGhee.

He produces work that depicts catastrophic events, including plane crashes, cities being wiped out by tsunamis and post-apocalyptic scenes.

The image of a plane crashing into a bridge was included in a feature on his work published by a news outlet in 2015, and has been included in blog compilations of photo manipulations and digital art going back to 2009.

We have previously fact checked a number of art pieces that have been misinterpreted as genuine, including a photo of a woman in a fluorescent face and body veil which was falsely claimed to be of a new lollipop lady in Birmingham and a video of a piece of activist art, which was claimed to show a ‘Palestinian baby’ doll made in Israel.

We’ve written a guide on how to fact check misleading images.