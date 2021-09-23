A video does not show anti-Rothschild protests

23 September 2021

What was claimed A video shows protests at the Rothschild Castle, Switzerland. Our verdict Incorrect. It shows protests outside the federal parliament building in Bern.

A video of a protest with a false caption has been viewed on Facebook more than 150,000 times.

The video shows protestors being hit by a water cannon outside the federal parliament building in Bern, Switzerland, on 16 September. But a caption with the video wrongly says: “Rothschilds Castle in Switzerland. …”

The Swiss building sometimes known as the “Rothschild Castle” is the Château de Pregny near Geneva. This has been a Rothschild family home for generations. The Rothschild family are a common subject of conspiracy theories, which we’ve written about before.

The demonstrations in the video were against Switzerland’s Covid-19 certificate rules.

For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because this is not the Rothschild Castle. It's the federal parliament building in Bern.