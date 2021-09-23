A video does not show anti-Rothschild protests

What was claimed
A video shows protests at the Rothschild Castle, Switzerland.
Our verdict
Incorrect. It shows protests outside the federal parliament building in Bern.
A video of a protest with a false caption has been viewed on Facebook more than 150,000 times.
The video shows protestors being hit by a water cannon outside the federal parliament building in Bern, Switzerland, on 16 September. But a caption with the video wrongly says: “Rothschilds Castle in Switzerland. …”
The Swiss building sometimes known as the “Rothschild Castle” is the Château de Pregny near Geneva. This has been a Rothschild family home for generations. The Rothschild family are a common subject of conspiracy theories, which we’ve written about before.
The demonstrations in the video were against Switzerland’s Covid-19 certificate rules.
Other fact checkers have also written about this video.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not the Rothschild Castle. It’s the federal parliament building in Bern.
