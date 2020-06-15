This video of protesters in London chanting “We’re racist and that’s the way we like it” is fake

Incorrect. Audio from a clip of racist Chelsea fans in Paris in 2015 has been added onto the video of the protests at the weekend.

A video shows protesters in London chanting “We’re racist and that’s the way we like it”.

A video of last weekend’s protests claiming to show protestors chanting “We’re racist, we’re racist and that’s the way we like it” has been shared on social media thousands of times.

Following Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks a number of counter-protesters had gathered in central London at the weekend with the reported aim of protecting statues.

The audio is not from the event and has been added onto the video footage.

The video has one telltale sign that it may have been altered, and that’s that the audio seems to loop.

The audio has also been identified as coming from a video of racist Chelsea fans on the Paris metro in 2015.

The account which appeared to have first posted the video later acknowledged it was fake.

The Guardian, Daily Star and the National newspaper in Scotland all reported that the chant was heard at the protest. The Guardian has since removed the reference and the National deleted its article. The Daily Star told us it intended to remove the reference in its piece.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the audio has been edited and is from 2015.