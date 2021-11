Richard Madeley had his Covid-19 booster over a month before hospital visit

26 November 2021

What was claimed TV presenter Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital at 4am after receiving his booster vaccine. Our verdict It’s true that he was taken to hospital on 25 November, but he had his booster jab in early October and there’s no evidence his hospital visit was in any way linked.

A post on Facebook from 25 November claims that TV presenter Richard Madeley had been rushed to hospital at 4am “after receiving his booster vaccine”. But there’s no evidence that there’s any link between his hospital visit and the booster vaccination, which he had over a month before this was posted.

It’s true that the 65-year-old was taken to hospital early on Thursday 25 November. The presenter was taking part in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! at the time and medics on the show called the ambulance.

But there’s no evidence this had anything to do with Mr Madeley having had the Covid-19 booster vaccine. He previously said on an episode of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 19 October that he’d had his booster “a couple of weeks ago”.

Posting on Instagram, Mr Madeley confirmed on 25 November that after feeling “briefly unwell” in the early hours he was taken to hospital as a precaution but was now “absolutely FINE”.

He also said that he would be leaving the ITV reality programme as he had broken its Covid ‘bubble’ due to the hospital visit.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context because although Richard Madeley was taken to hospital, he had his Covid-19 booster over a month prior and there’s no evidence of any link.