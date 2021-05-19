The risk of dying from a Covid vaccine is lower than 1 in 31,000
19 May 2021
What was claimed
The risk of a child dying of Covid-19 is around one in 3.5 million.
Our verdict
The risk of a child dying of Covid is very low, but this figure refers to the England and Wales death rate as of May last year, when more people had it so chances of getting ill were higher. Estimates suggest perhaps 1 in 100,000 children who catch Covid die of it, but, in the UK at least, there are very few infections so the risk will be lower.
What was claimed
The risk of dying after a Covid vaccination is 1 in 31,000.
Our verdict
False. It is unclear where this figure comes from, but it is far too high. In the UK, around 50 deaths have been possibly linked to one of the vaccines, an incidence of 1 in 470,000.
When large groups of people are vaccinated, especially when elderly and vulnerable people are prioritised, you would expect a certain number of deaths after vaccination, just by chance. The MHRA has said the majority of reported deaths following a vaccine “were in elderly people or people with underlying illness”.
The MHRA has identified a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a type of serious blood clot, which has been observed in 262 people, killing 51.
The MHRA says the overall incidence of these blood clots is 10.9 per million doses (or 1 in 92,000). Therefore the incidence of death related to these blood clots is around 1 in 470,000.
The Instagram post asks why a parent would say yes to their child being vaccinated. The Covid-19 vaccines are not currently available for children in the UK, though trials have been conducted and are ongoing to make sure they are safe for children. Pfizer has asked the MHRA to approve the use of its vaccine in 12 to 15 year-olds.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because what is claimed to be the risk of a child dying of Covid is not actually that at all, and the risk of dying after a vaccination is far lower than reported.
