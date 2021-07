No evidence that Jeff Rothschild ever called for WW3 to bring about a ‘new world order’

What was claimed Jeff Rothschild said that to “finalise a new world order” we need a “3rd world war to exterminate 90% of the global population”. Our verdict There is no evidence that Mr Rothschild has ever said this. The quote has been circulating for many years, and has been fact checked many times.

A Facebook post shares a meme featuring a picture of American billionaire Jeff Rothschild, with a quote calling for another world war in order to bring about a ‘new world order’. There is no evidence Mr Rothschild has ever said this.

The post says: “In order to finalize the new world order process we need a 3rd world war to exterminate 90% of the global population. This will resolve the problem of human overpopulation. As well as put an end to civil disobedience.

“We will then proceed to automize industry and create a globalized feudalist system in the name of saving our planet”.

The quote is attributed to Mr Rothschild during a “speech given in China”. No specific date or location is given.

According to Forbes, Mr Rothschild made his fortune as vice president of infrastructure engineering at Facebook, and as co-founder of Veritas software amongst other business ventures. Forbes estimates he is currently worth $4.8bn.

The allegations around this quotation first emerged in 2013, and have resurfaced at many points over the years.

At the time the quotation was first shared, it was accompanied by an image of Mr Rothschild taken at the 2013 North America Chinese Startup and Talent Summit in California (not China), where Mr Rothschild gave a speech about the strategy of starting a small business. The news reports of this summit make no mention of any speech calling for World War Three.

Full Fact and other fact checkers have been unable to find any evidence that Mr Rothschild ever said the attributed quote.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as false because there is no evidence that Mr Rothschild ever said this.